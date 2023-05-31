Meet the dynamic duo behind The Grind Coffee House

Kirby Keomysay and Tyler Sutter, partners in life and in business, are the owners of West Omaha’s newest coffee shop The Grind Coffee House.

The Grind Coffee House is truly one of a kind. One of the many unique aspects of the coffee house is the studio salon connected to it. Ko & Co. Studios, also owned by Kirby.

The studio provides entrepreneurs the freedom to build their own client base but with access to salon industry experts.

“I think for both of us this is so different from our primary careers,” said Tyler. “You can make everyone happy and they start their day off with you.”

Kirby has worked in cosmetology and entrepreneurship for over fifteen years, and Tyler works as a physician’s assistant at a local emergency room, so neither of them previously had experience with coffee shops.

“I felt like there was a need for me personally and professionally to do something different, but yet still serve the community,” said Kirby.