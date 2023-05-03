Mavs’ Softball program continues to rise in 2023

Max Garvey

Contributor

Omaha Softball is on track for its second straight winning season. The program endured four consecutive losing seasons from 2017-2021, with a 12-12 shortened season record in 2020.

The Mavericks nearly punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Tournament last May, but lost the decisive Summit League Tournament Championship game 5-0 to 1-seed South Dakota State. This feat and a 32-24 final record marked Omaha’s best finish since 2014. Now, UNO continues to make a name for themselves on the college softball landscape, with the team sitting at 24-14 and 10-4 in conference play.

The Mavs began the season 5-0, sweeping the competition at the UNI Dome Tournament in February. Omaha then traveled to early-season tournaments in both Arkansas and Mississippi that saw a victory over Iowa and one-run losses to Top 25-ranked Texas and Mississippi State squads. UNO was scheduled to face #1 Oklahoma to end the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville. The weekend finale would be canceled due to travel considerations.

Omaha’s battle for in-state supremacy fell flat in a mid-March double-header against Nebraska at Connie Claussen Field. The Huskers outscored the Mavs 13-4 between the two games and Omaha was run-ruled in the second game. UNO earned a 1-1 split of their city series with Creighton, earning a hard fought 2-1 victory at home and dropping the other 5-3 at CU’s campus complex. The squad amassed an impressive 11-2 neutral game site record heading into conference play.

Sensational senior Kamryn Meyer (10-7) has helped hold the team’s season together with repeated season and career-high pitching performances. Meyer has 698 career strikeouts, tying Cheris Kuster’s all-time strikeout record as of April 23. Anna Chapman, Abby Flanagan, Sydney Nuismer, and Meyer have combined to lead the Summit League with a composite 2.09 ERA and fewest BBs (77).

The only conference series loss Omaha has faced this spring was to Summit League leaders South Dakota State. The foes dueled for 27.1 total innings over two days, which saw UNO drop all three games by a single run.

This year’s softball team has shown its grit through extra-inning wars, breaking team records, and refusing to go down without a fight. The Mavs are in a perfect position to ride their momentum into the conference tournament next month.

Omaha will play its final home series of 2023 hosting Western Illinois this weekend before heading up to Fargo for their last three Summit League games against North Dakota State.