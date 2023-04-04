Mavs Softball overpower St. Thomas and Meyer records her 600th career strikeout

Max Garvey

Contributor

The Mavericks dominated St. Thomas 17-1 in a double-header last Saturday, with the finale being canceled due to weather and travel considerations.

Omaha rides the momentum of its 2-1 victory over fellow-city foe Creighton into the weekend

UNO cruised to an 8-1 victory in game one. The matchup saw Omaha senior Kamryn Meyer earn her seventh victory of the season, improving to 7-5 in her eighth complete game of the year. Meyer struck out 15 Tommie batters and gave up just four hits. Meyer recorded her 600th career strikeout when she sat down the first batter of the game on strikes.

Omaha took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second when senior Lynsey Tucker sent a double to left field, which scored Sophie Cerveny and Olivia Aden. Grad student Rachel Weber then singled to the outfield, scoring Tucker.

Olivia Alden’s sacrifice-fly scored Ava Rongisch in the third inning. Sophie Cerveny’s RBI bunt single scored Marra Cramer, and gave the Mavs a 5-0 lead.

Omaha scored three more runs in the sixth, sparked by sophomore Maggie O’Brien’s double to left that brought home Cerveny. Senior catcher Sydney Ross would single to right bringing O’Brien across the plate. Rachel Weber added the final run on a scoring error.

Mavericks locks in the series with 9-0 walk-off win

Omaha continued to impose their will in game two, as junior pitcher Sydney Nuismer picked up her seventh victory of 2023 in a 9-0 shutout victory. Nuismer struck out six and gave up five hits over a shortened five-inning game.

The Mavs broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, when Lynsey Tucker flew out to center field, allowing freshman Emma Durr to score from third. With the bases loaded, St. Thomas walked Rachel Weber, scoring Olivia Alden and giving Omaha the 2-0 advantage. Marra Cramer crossed home on a fielder’s choice to give the Mavs a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Omaha completed the contest with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the fifth. Tucker recorded her first home run of the season with a solo shot to right center, making it 4-0. After occupying the bases, UNO jumped ahead 6-0 on a Sydney Ross two-run home run. Omaha enforced the run-rule after Emma Dyer’s three-run home run for a statement 9-0 victory.

Seven of UNO’s starting nine players recorded a hit in game two and pitcher Nuismer improved to 7-3 on the year. Omaha finished the weekend 2-0 to begin Summit League conference play. UNO returned home for another Summit League series Saturday against North Dakota (3-28).