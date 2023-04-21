Mavs bounce back to sweep Kansas City

Max Garvey

Omaha Softball (21-14) hit the road to Kansas City, for a weekend series against Summit League bottom-dwellers, UMKC (6-36). UNO headed into the three-game set after losing 5-3 to Creighton last Wednesday and returned to form with a series sweep over the Roos.

The Mavs started things in the top of the second inning in game one when Marra Cramer scored on fellow freshman Emma Durr’s double to center field. Sophie Cerveny assisted with a double of her own to center that brought around Durr, giving Omaha a quick 2-0 lead.

Kansas City answered in the bottom half of the inning, as a throwing error led to two unearned runs for The Roos. UMKC evened the score to 2-2 after two innings. Kamryn Meyer struck-out the side to prevent Omaha from trailing. UNO squeaked ahead 3-2 in the top of the fourth. Lynsey Tucker reached first base on a fielder’s choice that allowed Olivia Aden to bolt toward home and beat the throw at the plate.

Omaha unleashed an offensive burst in the top of the sixth to take command. Weber’s RBI single to the pitcher scored Lynsey Tucker, followed shortly by Sydney Ross’s two-run home run. Cramer tripled to left-center field and brought home Ava Rongisch.

Durr’s ground-out to th

shortstop gave Cramer time to pedal home. UNO extended its lead to 8-2 heading into the last inning. Omaha loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and Jenna Marshall, Alex Olson and Olivia Aden all drew RBI walks to stamp the Mavs’ 11-3 win.

Kamryn Meyer earned her ninth victory of the season with 6.0 innings of work, featuring nine strikeouts and two unearned runs. Sydney Nuismer pitched the seventh inning, giving up one earned run and recording one K.

UNO’s 11 runs was their second-highest single-game performance of 2023. The Mavs struck out just four times against two UMKC pitchers.

Both teams took the field again Sunday afternoon for a double-header. Six different UNO batters combined for seven hits in a very low-scoring affair. The only run of the game occurred in the top of the third inning, set up by Olivia Aden’s single to center.

Sophie Cerveny’s sac-bunt and Lynsey Tucker’s ground out to second base advanced Aden to third. Rachel Weber singled between the shortstop and 3B, driving in the run and giving Omaha a 1-0 advantage. The Mavs held off UMKC for the remainder of the game.

Sydney Nuismer dueled for 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, two walks, and registering three strikeouts. Meyer chalked-up her fourth save of the year, punching in two Ks and no hits.

Omaha gained control of Game Three in the top of the first with a five-run onslaught. Three RBI singles by Emma Durr, Maddox Thomas, and Olivia Aden powered the Mavs ahead. Cramer reached first base on an error by the shortstop, letting Durr and Sydney Ross cross home plate.

UNO built on its lead in the third inning when Tucker’s shallow single to left drove in Aden and Durr. Omaha led 7-0 after the side. The Roos answered back in the bottom half of the third with a roaring six-run display, aided by a grand slam from freshman Katie Noble. UMKC tied the game 7-7 in the fifth inning on Kiki McCrea’s RBI double to left-center field.

The Mavs jumped back in front 9-7 in the top of the sixth, thanks to two RBI doubles by Durr and Thomas. Two more Omaha runs scored in the seventh inning on Rachel Weber’s RBI sac-fly and a throwing-error that permitted Maggie O’Brien to touch home as well.

UNO would not allow another run after The Roos tied the game in the fifth, securing an 11-7 victory and series sweep. Meyer threw 4.0 innings, conceding four earned runs on seven hits, with nine strikeouts.

Meyer’s 20 Ks over the weekend brings her career total to 683 strikeouts. She now sits 16 Ks away from breaking Cheris Kuster’s (2004-07) UNO all-time record of 698.

The conference series sweep brings Omaha to 21-14 on the season and fourth in Summit League standings. The Mavs return home to Connie Claussen next weekend for a series with South Dakota and an opportunity to move up to second place in conference play.