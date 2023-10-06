Maverick volleyball dominates Oral Roberts in clean sweep at home 

Slow starts in the first two sets did not stop the Mavericks volleyball team from sweeping the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles for their fifth win of the year. This Summit League victory improves the Mavericks’ already impressive Summit League record to 4-1.

The Mavericks found themselves in a hole early after dropping an intense rally to start the first set. A quick five point deficit did not manage to discourage the Mavericks, as they kicked it into gear and found themselves tied at 11. A strong finish allowed the Mavericks to put the first set away 25-20, an early depiction of how the rest of the sets would play out.

In similar fashion, the Mavericks dropped the first four points of the second set but fought back to tie it up at 8-8. They finished strongly once again and pulled away to conclude the second set with a seven-point victory. The Golden Eagles came out fighting despite the two-set deficit, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks pulled away early in the final set.

McKenna Ruch and Shayla McCormick led the Mavericks with 12 kills each, both doubling the highest kill total from the Golden Eagles. McCormick also led Omaha’s defense with a game-high 19 digs. The junior from Skutt also managed to post a season-high attack percentage of .400, marking the second time this season she has had an attack percentage above .300.

Ruch joined her teammate with an even higher .571 attack percentage, also her highest on the season. Ruch’s lack of errors contributed to the Mavericks’ ability to never lose control of a set.

The Mavericks travel to Brookings on Saturday to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in their sixth Summit League matchup of the year. Another Summit League victory for the Mavericks will allow them to continue holding a spot near the top of the conference as they prepare for a Denver team that is also 4-1 in the Summit League