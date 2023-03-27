Mavericks take midweek game against Creighton

Max Garvey

Contributor

The fourth-largest crowd in Connie Claussen Stadium history gathered Wednesday evening for a city showdown. Omaha softball defeated Creighton 2-1 in a bitter-cold, windy midweek pitcher’s duel.

The Mavs found themselves in trouble early when CU loaded the bases in the top of the first. Two singles and two walks gave the Bluejays a 1-0 advantage to begin the game. Kamryn Meyer was able to work her way out of the inning by way of strikeout and groundout.

Omaha evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to a solo home run to right-center by freshman Ava Rongisch. This was Rongisch’s first career college home run. The Mavericks would leave one runner on, and the game went to the third inning tied at one run a piece.

The Mavs offense found their rhythm in the bottom of the fourth. Rongisch reached first base on an infield single and scored all the way home on senior Sydney Albaugh’s double down the left field line. Omaha took a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth inning.

Creighton threatened in the top of the sixth with Emma Rosonke’s one-out double to left field. The Bluejays replaced her on base with pinch-runner Mikayla Chairez in an effort to tie the game. Omaha evaded the threat by recording the next two consecutive outs to end the half inning.

Mavs’ senior pitching ace Kamryn Meyer (6-5) came through once again for Omaha, battling back from a shaky first few innings. She retired six of the final eight batters faced. Meyer earned her sixth win of the year, striking-out nine and pitching her seventh complete game of the season.

Rongisch was a bright spot for the Mavericks against their city rival in the midweek contest. The freshman scored runs in Omaha’s win over Creighton and started the scoring with the home run in the second inning.

Omaha snapped a three-game losing streak and improved its record to 14-8, handing Creighton (13-15) their fourth consecutive loss. UNO began Summit League conference play this weekend with a three-game home series against St. Thomas.