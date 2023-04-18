Mavericks swept by Jackrabbits over the weekend

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha went 0-3 against South Dakota State over the weekend in a battle for third place in the Summit League. The Mavericks are now 4-8 in conference play at the halfway mark of the season, sitting in fourth place.

Omaha rallies late but falls short in game one

The Mavericks fell behind 5-0 after six innings but made the game interesting when they scored four runs in the final third of the game, but SDSU took the series opener 8-4.

Omaha’s Preston Tenney started for the first time all season and gave the Mavericks five innings of work, five strikeouts, walked two, surrendered two hits, and gave up two earned runs. The first of the two runs came in the third inning when Ryan McDonald hit a solo shot to center field. The second run also came from McDonald’s bat when the SDSU catcher singled in a run.

Tenney exited the game to start the bottom half of the sixth inning and Luke Gainer took over, giving up a leadoff home run. Gainer then gave up a single to Dawson Parry but was able to get the next SDSU hitter on a line out. Things then went from bad to worse for the Mavericks when Drew Beazley pinch hit and crushed a ball over the wall down the right field line, giving the Jackrabbits a 5-0 lead.

Omaha finally showed signs of life in the top of the sixth inning when Noah Greise scored two runs with his fourth home run of the season. Eduardo Rosario followed suit with a two-run double of his own and brought the Mavericks within one run heading to the bottom of the seventh. Ultimately, Adam Benes sealed the deal for SDSU with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

SDSU crushes the Mavs in game two

The Mavericks and Jackrabbits met for a double header on Sunday in Brookings and SDSU took the series with a 9-3 win over Omaha in game one of the day.

SDSU wasted no time jumping out to an early lead over Omaha as they plated three runs in the first two frames. Parry started the scoring with an RBI single to center field and Nic Nelson scored another run in the first inning with an RBI on a ground out. Thatcher Kozal then hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Jackrabbits a 3-0 lead.

Omaha answered back with a run of their own in the third inning on a play where Mike Boeve stole second and Cam Frederick stole home. Drew Lechnir then brought Omaha within one run in the fifth inning when he hit a solo home run to right center field. The Jackrabbits responded in the bottom half of the fifth inning with a two-run home run off the bat of McDonald yet again.

The Jackrabbits ran away with the game in the later innings as they hit four solo home runs between the seventh and eighth innings. SDSU hit a total of six home runs in the second game of the series and they were from five different players. The Mavericks scored one run in the ninth when Zach Lechnir scored his brother Drew Lechnir with an RBI single.

Jacks completes the series sweep in high-scoring game three

SDSU and Omaha combined for 21 runs in the series finale, but the Jackrabbits walked away victorious, 12-9.

The Mavericks once again found themselves in a hole early after the Jackrabbits hit three home runs in the second inning and leaped out to an early 7-1 lead. McDonald’s tear continued when he hit a grand slam, along with Parry and Nelson each hitting solo home runs. The Mavericks lone run came off a Drew Lechnir RBI single.

Omaha answered SDSU’s home run derby in the third inning with a two-run home run off the bat of Brennen Bales in the top of the third. SDSU got another run on the board in the bottom half of the inning from an RBI single from Parry. McDonald and Parry combined for 12 RBIs over the three games for SDSU.

UNO worked their way back from the 8-3 deficit and took a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning. Matt Goetzmann kicked the comeback off with an RBI single in the fourth inning and Drew Reetz scored Frederick on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. The Mavericks kept the pressure on with Bales hitting his second two-run home run of the day in the sixth and Zach Lechnir hit a two-run home run in the seventh to give Omaha the lead.

The Jackrabbits did not allow the Mavericks to enjoy their first lead of the weekend for long and plated four runs in the eighth inning. Kozal singled through the right side for an RBI single to tie the game, and Beazley hit a two-run home run to take the lead. Dagen Schramm mailed in the series sweep with a solo home run, the Jackrabbits 15th home run of the weekend.