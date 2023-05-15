Mavericks split with the Bison

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

After two days of rain delays, Omaha and North Dakota State finally took the field on Sunday for a double header and both teams walked away with a win.

In game one on Sunday, Cade Feeney shined for the Bison and threw eight innings of shutout baseball in NDSU’s 5-0 win over Omaha. This marked the second time this season the Mavericks were held off the box score.

Omaha received another strong start from Preston Tenney, who was unlucky to receive the loss in this matchup. Tenney went 6.1 innings and only gave up three runs on five hits, stuck out six, and walked four. The Colorado native has now given up three earned runs or fewer in five consecutive starts dating back to early April.

On the other side of the field the Bison starter, Cade Feeney, was excellent and gave Omaha almost nothing to work with. Feeney went eight innings, gave up no runs, struck out seven, allowed five hits, and no walks. This was his second start against the Mavericks this season, and across the two games he pitched fifteen innings and gave up no earned runs.

In the second game of the day, the Mavericks jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as they took the game 5-3. Omaha was able to hit NDSU starter, Tristen Roehrich, early in the contest and scored four runs off him in the second inning. The Mavericks recorded three hits in the inning with Eduardo Rosairio bringing in two runs with a single, and Mike Boeve scoring another two with a double.

Harrison Kreiling only went 4.1 innings in his start, but the Mavericks bullpen came through and picked up the rest of the game. Kreiling struck out seven batters, gave up four hits, two earned runs, and walked four. Luke Gainer took over on the mound following the starter’s departure and was credited with the win.

Brennen Bales, Cam Frederick, and Boeve got the job done at bat in the second game for Omaha. That trio combined for seven hits, three RBIs, one run scored, nine total bases and one stolen base. The Mavericks offense has been coming around at the right time this season and were coming off a 16-3 win over Penn State earlier in the week.

The Mavericks still have one more series in the Summit League to play and they will be on the road at Northern Colorado to finish the regular season. Heading into the final weekend Omaha sits half a game above Western Illinois in the fourth spot in the conference. For Omaha to play in the Summit League tournament the Mavericks need to finish fourth or better.