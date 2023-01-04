Mavericks fall in overtime to St. Lawrence

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha recorded their third most shots on goal this season with 37 but were unable to find a second goal to seal the deal against St. Lawrence on Friday night. Ultimately for the Mavericks they lost 2-1 in overtime against the visiting Saints.

“Their goalie played well, you have to give him credit,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet after the game. “He stopped the puck, we had multiple chances there, and we have to find a way to score. It was the same thing against CC (Colorado College) you got to find a way to put one by him.”

This was the Mavericks first game out after back-to-back weeks off, but they did not come out of the gate rusty. They controlled the game early and kept the puck in the St. Lawrence end the majority of the first period. However, Omaha was unable to find that opening goal in the first frame of the game.

That opening goal would eventually come for the Mavericks in the second period. During a delayed penalty, with the goalie on the bench and the extra attacker on the ice, Ty Mueller was able to score the first goal of the contest. This would be the exclamation point of what was a solid night for Omaha’s top line of Jack Randl, Mueller, and Matt Miller who combined for 10 shots.

Another line that had an impact for Omaha was their third line of Ray Fust, Nolan Sullivan, and Jimmy Glynn. The line provided strong minutes for the Mavericks, had seven shots on goal, one block, and numerous scoring chances. This was a needed boost for Omaha after the long break between games.

“Coming off a break you got to have everyone going, and Sully’s a ultra-competitor, and you just have to find a way to get one by him,” said Gabinet on the third line’s effect on the game.

Following the series finale against the Saints, Omaha will have an off week before welcoming Minnesota Duluth to town on Jan. 13th.