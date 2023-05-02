Mavericks drop two out of three in Saint Paul

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha’s dreadful performance in the Summit League last month followed them on their trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, where they lost two out of three games in their series against St. Thomas. The Mavericks went 3-8 in conference play in April and sit 5-10 with three weeks left to play, tied for fourth place.

Omaha starts hot with game one win

It wasn’t all bad for the Mavericks during the road trip as they took the first game of the weekend 13-4. Between Omaha’s offense and four solid innings of relief from Luke Gainer, the Mavericks started the weekend 1-0.

With Caleb Riedel shut down for the season with an injury, Omaha’s new Friday starter Preston Tenney, gave the Mavericks five innings. Tenney wasn’t perfect in the outing but with the offensive production he received he didn’t need to be, earning his fifth win of the year. The junior from Colorado gave up three earned runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Mavericks fell behind early in the bottom of the third and were down 3-1 after the first three innings of play. Omaha quickly bounced back in the top of the fourth and scored four runs in the frame to take a 5-3 lead. From there it was Omaha’s game, and they did not give it back.

Luke Gainer took over on the mound for the sixth inning and Omaha did not need another pitcher and Gainer picked up his second save of the season. Not only did the Iowa native pitch four innings and give up only one run but the Mavericks offense exploded in the eighth and ninth innings. Omaha scored seven of their 13 runs in the final two innings.

St. Thomas bounces back to tie the series in game two

The Tommies received a pitching gem from two pitchers in the second game of the series, as they only gave up a combined one hit. With the Mavericks unable to take off, St. Thomas took the game 4-1.

Both starting pitchers only went five innings and neither pitcher gave up more than two earned runs. Harrison Kreiling started on the mound for Omaha and only gave up two earned runs on four hits, struck out three, and walked two. On the other side, Walker Retz got the start for the Tommies, and he only gave up one earned run on one hit, struck out five and walked only one.

St. Thomas started the scoring with two runs in the fifth inning. Brigs Richartz gave the Tommies the lead with an RBI single to center field, and the next batter, Max Morris hit a sacrifice-fly to give St. Thomas a 2-0 lead. The Mavericks scored their lone run just a half inning later on a Devin Hurdle sac-fly.

The Tommies gave themselves insurance in the seventh inning and scored two more runs. Matthew Enck hit an RBI single to center field to stretch the lead back to two runs, and Morris hit an RBI single to score Enck, Morris’s second RBI of the game.

St. Thomas clinches the series with Sunday win

The Tommies walked away victorious on Sunday with a 12-2 rout over the Mavericks. This was the third straight series in conference play Omaha lost.

Charlie Bell was knocked around in the fourth inning and only gave the Mavericks 3.1 innings in his Sunday start. Joe Vos and Matthew Enck each hit a two-run double off Bell and chased him out of the game. The final stat line for the Omaha starter was 3.1 innings, four earned runs, five hits, three strikeouts, and one walk.

The Mavericks had a chance to rip into the Tommies’ lead in the sixth inning when they had the bases loaded and nobody out. Drew Lechnir put the Mavericks on the board with an RBI single that did not leave the infield. Unfortunately for Omaha, they were not able to build on the opportunity as Eddie Satisky grounded into an inning ending double play.

It just wasn’t the Mavericks’ day in the series finale where St. Thomas combined for eight runs between the seventh and eighth innings to run rule Omaha. Vos had a great showing in game three for the Tommies and recorded four hits and four RBIs. This was the first time this season that Omaha was run-ruled this season.