Mavericks clinch season series against Huskers

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha won an extra-innings thriller against in-state rival Nebraska 6-5 to take the season series for the second year in a row. The top of the Mavericks’ lineup showed out in Tuesday’s matchup, combining for six hits, four RBIs, and four runs scored.

Noah Greise started the scoring for the Mavericks in the first inning with an RBI triple that scored leadoff hitter Zach Lechnir. The Millard South product has been on a tear for Omaha over the course of the last three weeks. Greise has had 11 hits, 11 RBIs, two triples, and three home runs in his last nine games.

The Mavericks added to their 1-0 lead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly to right field from Henry Zipay to score Eddie Satisky. In the third inning, Mike Boeve hit his second home run of the season down the left-field line for a two-run home run. Nebraska starting pitcher Caleb Clark’s day came to an end following the home run. His final stat line was two innings, four runs, three earned, one strikeout, and five hits.

Omaha starter Charlie Bell had a short outing, only throwing 56 pitches in three innings of work. Bell only gave up one hit, struck out four, walked two, and did not give up a run. From the third inning on, it was a bullpen game for both teams.

The fifth inning saw both teams get runs on the board. Omaha added to their total with a sacrifice fly to right field from Matt Goetzmann who scored Boeve on the play, giving the Mavericks a 5-0 lead. Nebraska gave themselves their first run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double from Casey Burnham.

From the fifth inning on it was all Nebraska, and the Huskers looked to be on the cusp of a comeback win at home. Gabe Swansen hit a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning to cut the Omaha lead to 5-3. Garrett Anglim made it a one-run game in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. This was the first run that Omaha closer Rans Sanders had given up in over a month.

With the game on the line in the bottom of the ninth, Omaha head coach Evan Porter stuck with Sanders. The Omaha closer ran into trouble with one out in the ninth inning when he hit a batter and Burnham hit a double, giving the Huskers runners on second and third with one out and Max Anderson at the plate. The Mavericks intentionally walked Anderson, but Charlie Fischer grounded on a fielder’s choice and the Huskers plated the game-tying run.

With the game tied, the two teams went to extra innings for the first time since 2015. Goetzmann led off the 10th inning with a six-pitch walk and made his way around the bases before Zach Lechnir brought him home with a sacrifice fly. Wyatt Sellers then came in for the save opportunity in extra innings and sat the Huskers down in order for his first career save.

Omaha will be looking for their first ever season series sweep over the Huskers on April 25 at Tal Anderson Field.