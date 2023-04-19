Maverick Run This Weekend

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

It’s that time of year again for the Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run. The Maverick Run is hosted by the UNO Athletic Department, with over one hundred runners participating.

The run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 with a one-mile kids’ race. The 10K and 5K runs will start at 9 a.m., with the routes taking people through Aksarben Village, and the 10K continuing up to UNO campus. The 5K walk will mimic the 5K runners’ route through Aksarben Village and will start approximately at 9:10 a.m. Participants may also access all booth vendors, a kids’ activity zone and a beer garden inside Baxter Arena.

Early packet pickup for information on times will be on Thursday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, April 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baxter Arena’s main entrance, or Hall of Fame room.

This family-friendly run is free for children ages 5-12 years in the one-mile kids’ race and includes admission to the kids’ activities inside Baxter Arena. The registration fee for runners and walkers in the 10K and 5K events is $25 and includes a t-shirt and timing chip. Runners must be registered prior to April 19. Participants who register on the day of the event will not be guaranteed a t-shirt or will not be eligible to be chip timed.

All pre-registered participants will receive a t-shirt, race bib and timing chip. Post-race recovery drinks and snacks are provided by Pepsi and Family Fare.

For more information, check out: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=137603