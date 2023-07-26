Maha returns Friday and Saturday for 15th music festival

A full crowd gathered in 2021 to enjoy live performances, local food and more. Photo by Molly Ashford/The Gateway

Big Thief, Turnstile, Peach Pit and more are set to hit the stage this weekend for one last Maha at Stinson Park before the festival moves to the riverfront in 2024.

Gates open 4pm Friday, with Bib playing 30 minutes later. Hakim, Icky Blossoms and Ekkstacy will play across the two stages as the evening progresses. Headliner Alvvays takes the Union Pacific stage at 8pm before Turnstile plays out the evening with a 9:30 start time.

Gates open at 2pm Saturday with Omaha indie soul pop outfit Ebba Rose playing at 2:30pm. Garst, Omaha Girls Rock, M34N STR33T, Say She She, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Terry Presume, The Beths, Peach Pit and Big Thief will also play in the listed order.

Other features of the festival include youth poetry readings at 3pm Saturday, easy access to surrounding Aksarben restaurants, local vendor pop-ups, comedy shows, wellbeing activities and three silent discos sprinkled throughout the days. 

The festival recommends bringing either a lawn chair or a blanket, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen. Don’t bring your selfie stick, illegal substances, pets, outside food and drinks or large bags if you hope to get in. 

The Weather Channel predicts a UV index of 9 for both days, meaning there’s a high risk of harm from prolonged unprotected sun exposure.  

TWC estimates mixed sunshine and clouds with highs around 98 degrees on Friday and lows of 71 degrees in the evening with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Things will cool down Saturday with highs dropping to 86 degrees and lows approaching 67.

Two-day general admission passes are currently available for $120 or individually for $60 on Friday and $70 Saturday. Day of tickets will see a bump of $10 for each day. VIP packages are available.

Car parking will be available in four surrounding garages and a volunteer operated bike corral at 67th and Frances St will help keep any bikes from rolling away.

Select discounted hotel rates are still available on the MAHA website.

For more info visit mahafestival.com

Maha through the years

R&B artist Thundercat performed as one of Maha’s headliners this year. Photo by Molly Ashford/The Gateway
Lizzo takes the stage with “Cuz I Love You” as the headliner of the Maha festival. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway
Maha audience members chant in anticipation for Lizzo’s performance. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway
Matt & Kim take the stage. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway
Courtney Barnett performs on Friday evening’s Maha festivities. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway
Duckwrth dances on stage during his set at Maha. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway
Rivers Cuomo, frontman of Weezer, performs at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway
Father John Misty performs at Maha Music Festival on Saturday. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway
Fans at Maha Music Festival dance as Tune-Yards performs their final song. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway
Brandy Stephenson hands out UNO-branded sunglasses to Maha Music Festival volunteers. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway
Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards delivers an electrifying performance on day two of Maha Music Festival.
Zach Peterson jokes with fans during OK Party Comedy at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway
Sue Kuzela takes a seat and rests after volunteering for Big Omaha and the festival. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway
Danielle Juritsh and Leslie Schmeling prepare to ride the Werner Wheel. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway
Kristi Ashley, with Habitat for Humanity, works on the frame of a house set up on the festival grounds. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway
Photos from 2018, 2019 and 2021 Maha Festivals.

