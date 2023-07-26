Maha returns Friday and Saturday for 15th music festival

Big Thief, Turnstile, Peach Pit and more are set to hit the stage this weekend for one last Maha at Stinson Park before the festival moves to the riverfront in 2024.

Gates open 4pm Friday, with Bib playing 30 minutes later. Hakim, Icky Blossoms and Ekkstacy will play across the two stages as the evening progresses. Headliner Alvvays takes the Union Pacific stage at 8pm before Turnstile plays out the evening with a 9:30 start time.

Gates open at 2pm Saturday with Omaha indie soul pop outfit Ebba Rose playing at 2:30pm. Garst, Omaha Girls Rock, M34N STR33T, Say She She, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Terry Presume, The Beths, Peach Pit and Big Thief will also play in the listed order.

Other features of the festival include youth poetry readings at 3pm Saturday, easy access to surrounding Aksarben restaurants, local vendor pop-ups, comedy shows, wellbeing activities and three silent discos sprinkled throughout the days.

The festival recommends bringing either a lawn chair or a blanket, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen. Don’t bring your selfie stick, illegal substances, pets, outside food and drinks or large bags if you hope to get in.

The Weather Channel predicts a UV index of 9 for both days, meaning there’s a high risk of harm from prolonged unprotected sun exposure.

TWC estimates mixed sunshine and clouds with highs around 98 degrees on Friday and lows of 71 degrees in the evening with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Things will cool down Saturday with highs dropping to 86 degrees and lows approaching 67.

Two-day general admission passes are currently available for $120 or individually for $60 on Friday and $70 Saturday. Day of tickets will see a bump of $10 for each day. VIP packages are available.

Car parking will be available in four surrounding garages and a volunteer operated bike corral at 67th and Frances St will help keep any bikes from rolling away.

Select discounted hotel rates are still available on the MAHA website.

For more info visit mahafestival.com

Maha through the years