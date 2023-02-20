Letter to the Editor: UNO Staff and Faculty Oppose Chick-fil-A on Campus

Members of UNO’s staff and faculty sent this letter regarding the university’s new dining services contract with Sodexo to Chancellor Joanne Li and Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Carol Kirchner earlier this month. English professor Robert Darcy said they have not heard back from the administration.

Dear Chancellor Li:

On January 7 and February 2, 2023, MavDaily published a story about the university’s new dining services contract with Sodexo, approved in December by the Board of Regents. The new contract will bring several positive changes to campus dining, no doubt. One of the potential national chains mentioned in the story as coming to campus, however, was Chick-fil-A, the very popular fast-food restaurant. You may be aware that Chick-fil-A is privately owned by the very wealthy Cathy family—a family that has not been kind to the LGBTQ community.

Chick-fil-A’s publicly broadcast mission is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.” And the restaurant is also very proudly outspoken about supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion in its business. It purports to treat everyone with honor, dignity, and respect. Sadly, the chain’s idea of diversity has not to date included the LGBTQ community. They are only mentioned, for example, on the restaurant’s public-facing webpage on diversity in boilerplate language for federally protected groups (https://www.chick-fil-a.com/dei). And the popularly embraced terms “lesbian,” “gay,” “bisexual,” “trans,” and “queer” are completely absent from the site’s language of inclusion.

In addition, recent news has covered the chain’s refusal to acknowledge the rights of the LGBTQ community. Dan Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A from 2013 to 2021, and today its Chairman of the Board, has publicly stated that he supports the “biblical definition of marriage” as that between a man and a woman. He has referenced “dialogues” with members of the LGBTQ community that have been “incredibly wonderful” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpdL-sAyHMM), but he has also directed the restaurant to donate charitably to the National Christian Foundation, the Salvation Army, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes—all groups that have taken measures or lobbied against LGBTQ rights. The National Christian Foundation is a major supporter of the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council—both groups that have marshaled their energies against LGBTQ causes in the courts and in the state and national legislatures.

While Chick-fil-A announced in 2019 that it would cease charitable donations to the most egregiously anti-LGBTQ organizations, the chain’s track record remains irreparably blighted in the public’s mind. And to this day, the chain has not made a pro-LGBTQ statement in harmony with its Christian mission.

We, the undersigned faculty and staff at UNO who oppose anti-LGBTQ legislation and discrimination, respectfully ask that Sodexo remove Chick-fil-A from the possible restaurant chains that might be invited to come to campus. Our students in particular must not have their identities challenged, however subtly, within their own university community that should otherwise be focused entirely on celebrating them.

Sincerely,

Julie Dierberger, Paul Sather Distinguished Director, Service Learning Academy

Christine Toh, Associate Professor in IT Innovation, College of IS&T

Abigail Folberg, Assistant Professor of Psychology, College of Arts & Sciences

Tammie M. Kennedy, Director, Exploratory Studies; Associate Professor of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Matt Hale, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity, College of IS&T



Audre Bedford Hansen, Coordinator; Gender & Sexuality Resource Center

Jessi Hitchins, Director, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

Mary Kate Hoffmann, LIMHP, Counseling and Psychological Services

Lindsay Linson, Triage Specialist, Counseling and Psychological Services

Robert Darcy, Professor, Department of English

David Peterson, Associate Professor, Department of English, and Associate Director, Women’s & Gender Studies

Joan Latchaw, Associate Professor, Department of English

Kay Siebler, Assistant Professor, Department of English

Matthew Marx, Lecturer, Department of English

Sarah Osborn, Instructor, Department of English

MK Schlichting, Graduate Student in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program

Nicholas J. Arreola, Instructor, Department of Management

Jay A. Irwin, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Alecia D. Anderson, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Charles Johanningsmeier, Professor, Department of English

Ramon Guerra, Associate Professor, Department of English

Tracy Bridgeford, Professor and Chair, Department of English

Jennifer Johnson, Assistant Director, Thompson Learning Community

Rachel Bash, Instructor, Department of English

Kelly MacArthur, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

John Price, Professor, Department of English

Lisa Knopp, Professor, Department of English

Sharon Wood, Professor, Department of History

Andrea Grover, Associate Professor of Information Systems and Quantitative Analysis

Adrian Duran, Associate Professor, Department of Art and Art History

Kim Schwab, Lecturer, Department of English

Lisabeth Buchelt, Professor, Department of English

James Vnuk, Instructor, Department of English

Jeanne Reames, Professor, Department of History

Tammi Owens, Associate Professor, UNO Libraries

Amy C. Schindler, Associate Professor, UNO Libraries

Jody Keisner, Associate Professor of English

Herb Thompson III, Assistant Professor, School of Communication

Connie Schaffer, Associate Professor, Teacher Education, Director of the Center for Faculty Excellence

Travis Adams, Associate Professor, Department of Englis

Lyn Holley, Professor of Gerontology

Erin Pleggenkuhle-Miles, Associate Professor, Department of Management

Whitney Gent, Assistant Professor, School of Communication

Andrew Stem, Instructor, School of Communication

Ferial Pearson, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education

Sandra Rodriguez-Arroyo, Associate Professor of Education

Gabriel Gutiérrez, Instructor of Teacher Education

Mimi Boswell, Marketing and Communications Manager, CEHHS

Amanda Murtaugh, LMHP, Counseling and Psychological Services

Ada-Rhodes Short, Assistant Professor in School of Interdisciplinary Informatics

Michelle Nelson, Continuing Education & Outreach Specialist

Katie Robbins Case, Training and Supervision Specialist

Kersten Borer, Instructor in Grace Abbott School of Social Work

Katherine Keiser, Associate Director, Counseling and Psychological Services

Katie Cooley, Graduate Assistant and Intern at Counseling and Psychological Services

Huai-Mei Furman, Director of Advising/ Certification Officer, CEHHS

Roni Reiter-Palmon, Professor, Department of Psychology

Claire Du Laney, Assistant Professor, UNO Libraries

Alex Pecoraro, Survivor and Victim Advocate, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

Morgan Frushour, Spirit and Traditions Coordinator, The Office of Student Involvement

Ellie Mundt, Greek Life Coordinator, The Office of Student Involvement

Sara Kupzyk, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Monica Maher, Assistant Professor, UNO Libraries

Lisa Scherer, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Adam Tyma, Professor, School of Communication

Whitney Gent, Assistant Professor, School of Communication

Barbara Pickering, Professor, Assistant Director of School of Communication

Nicky CHang Bi, Assistant Professor, School of Communication

Vicki Lentfer, Lecturer, Teacher Education Department

Nicole Infante, Associate Professor, Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Bethany Lyon, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Amanda VonGoodrich, Instructor, School of Communication

Kerry Fina, Senior Advisor, Division of Continuing Studies

Kathy Radosta, Lecturer, Department of English

Joseph Brown, Professor, Department of Psychology

Gwyneth Cliver, Associate Professor, Department of Foreign Languages

Cara Ortega, Associate Registrar, Office of the University Registrar

Sarah Mason, Instructor, Department of English

Stephanie Jensen, Staff Assistant, University Honors Program

Kimber Harkins, Administrative Coordinator, Center for Faculty Excellence

Cassie Neal, Project Director, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

Sarah Heimerman, Program Coordinator, College of Business Administration

Carol RedWing, Faculty Instructor, Department of Public Administration

Nikki Hecht, Senior Admissions Associate, Undergraduate Admissions

Clare Maakestad, AHEC Coordinator, Health Careers Resource Center, College of Arts & Sciences

Mitzi Ritzman, Associate Professor, Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders

Madeline St. Clair, Manager, Maverick Food Pantry

Farrah Grant, Instructor, Department of Geography/Geology

December Lange Treacy, Director of Undergraduate Advising, College of Business Administration

Kate Earnhardt, Academic Advisor, Division of Continuing Studies

Heike Langdon, Manager of Possibilities, Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center

Sihley Pawaskar, Residence Life Coordinator, Housing and Residence Life

Michelle Friend, Associate Professor, Teacher Education Department

Peggy Jones, Associate Professor, Theatre

Chris Scott, Assistant Director of Academic Advising, College of Education, Health, and Human Services

Rick E. Murch-Shafer, Director, Academic Technologies. Information Technology Services.

Jennifer Sheshko Wood, Assistant Professor, School of the Arts/ Theatre

Dusten Crichton, Director, Thompson Learning Community

Kenneth White, Assistant Professor, School of the Arts, Writer’s Workshop

Keith Gallagher, Instructor, Department of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Hanna Wanzenried Solberg, Academic Advisor – College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences

Erin King, Instructional Design Technology Specialist, Digital Learning, Information Technology Services

Jennifer Harbour, Director, Ombuds Services and Associate Professor, Black Studies, Women’s and Gender Studies

Minjung Goo, Learning Experience Content & Graphic Designer, New Market, Partnerships & Innovation

Kaitlin Carlson, Academic Advisor, College of Business Administration

Michelle Quick, Academic Advisor, College of Arts & Sciences

Robyn Loos, Special Projects Associate, Office of Engagement

Brie Alsbury, Enrollment Specialist, Graduate Studies & Adjunct Faculty, Art & Art History

Gabrielle Tegeder, Adjunct Faculty, Department of Geography/Geology

Omer Farooq, Assistant Professor, UNO Libraries

Emily Cook, Advisor 1/Academic Coordinator, Department of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Lacey LeGrand, Academic Advisor, College of Arts & Sciences, Department of Biology

Lyndsey Rice, Assistant Director, Health Careers Resource Center, College of Arts and Sciences

Tim Dickson, Associate Professor, Department of Biology

Courtney Luxon, Senior Academic Advisor, School of Health & Kinesiology

Lydia Phillips, Teaching Lab Manager, Department of Biology

Roxanne Kellar, Associate Professor, Department of Biology

Sean Treacy, Academic Advisor, College of Arts & Sciences

Anne West-Leclou, ESL Specialist, International Programs

Han Li, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology

Isabel Soto-Luna, Assistant Professor, Criss Library

Jamie Luhr, Biology Instructional Coordinator, Department of Biology

Angela Kroeger, Metadata Coordinator, Criss Library

Jennie Tobler-Gaston, Institutional Repository Coordinator, Criss Library

Marina-Bob Hand, Patron Services Associate, Criss Library

Karen Jabens, Reference Associate, Criss Library

Alana White, Assistant Director of Advising, College of Arts & Sciences

Deanna House, Assistant Professor, ISQA, College of IS&T

Lisa Kelly-Vance, Professor, Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Kate Cooper, Associate Professor, School of Interdisciplinary Informatics, College of IS&T

Josie Gatti Schafer, Director, Center for Public Affairs Research, CPACS

Chris Klug, Reference Associate, Criss Library

Alfredo J. Perez, Associate Professor, Computer Science, College of IS&T

Robert Fulkerson, Lecturer, Computer Science, College of IS&T

Angelika Stout, Lecturer, Department of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, College of Business Administration

Brian McKevitt, Professor, Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Angie DiSalvo, Digital Technology Specialist, Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications

David Manning, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology

Paige Toller, Professor, School of Communication

Allison Wakin, Instructor, School of Communication

Jodi Benenson, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration

Tom Jamieson, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration

Lissette Aliaga Linares, Assistant Professor, Sociology and Anthropology

Nuri Heckler, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration

Angela Eikenberry, Professor, School of Public Administration

Craig Maher, Professor, School of Public Administration

Dawn Hove-Casart, Director Child Care Center

Karen Murch-Shafer, Senior Lecturer, Department of Biology

Hannah Weaver, Assistant Professor, College of Communication, Fine Arts, & Media

Miles Waggener, Professor, College of Communication, Fine Arts, & Media

Maritza Estrada, Case Manager, Care Team

Stephanie Jesseau, Lecturer, Department of Psychology

Jen Papproth, Director, Accessibility Services Center

Ren Rende, Assistant Professor, Department of Teacher Education

Julie Bell, Assistant Professor, Teacher Education Department

James A. Wilson, Professor, Department of Biology

Laurel Sariscsany, Assistant Professor, Grace Abbott School of Social Work

Susan Wallis, Assistant Director for Faculty Engagement, Strategic Initiatives, and Assessment, Service Learning Academy

Tracy Coleman, Outreach Specialist, Department of Biology

Cindy Mumford, ILL Coordinator, Criss Library

Thom Davis, Instructor, College of IS&T

Jason Jones, Facility Manager, Community Engagement Center

Nakita Williams, Staff Assistant, Community Engagement Center

Ashlee Dauphinais, Assistant Professor, Foreign Languages & Literature

Gleyce Any Sales de Castro, Staff Assistant, Community Engagement Center

Nick Oegema, Associate Director, Accessibility Services Center

John Hribljan, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology

Jeremy White, Senior Lecturer, Department of Biology