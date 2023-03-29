LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In a time of turmoil for LGBTQ Nebraskans, UNO food services stands by

UNO Student

The addition of a Chick-Fil-A on campus is something that sends a very clear message to a group of people. It’s not a message of hate or anger, but a message of standing by. You fund their hate because the consequences won’t fall onto your shoulders. You’re not a voice defending a minority, but a megaphone projecting another’s cruelty.

Especially in a time with much turmoil for LGBTQ people, it is absolutely abhorrent to support Chick-Fil-A. It is the support of a company that has given money to conversion therapy organizations, who in turn traumatize teenagers and adults. Almost 30% of teenagers placed in, or even just threatened with conversion therapy, commit suicide. Chick-Fil-A quite literally has queer blood on their hands and you have the audacity to allow them a place on campus.

We all see you standing by, acting like it’s no big deal. We know you aren’t against us, but you don’t care to step in stop the things that are killing us.

Your message to us fuels the fire of hate lapping at our heels and now the blood is on your hands.