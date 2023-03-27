‘Knock at the Cabin’ is Shyamalan in his element

Jackson Piercy

Staff Writer

Night Shyamalan is, if you know your directors, a loaded name. When you see his movies, there is a particular expectation of plot-based trickery that wouldn’t be present should a different filmmaker make a particular project. Is it earned? With films like The Sixth Sense, Signs, and The Village under his belt, I would say so. However, after his foray into larger-budget films, his reputation has been immensely tarnished. In my opinion, that is quite a shame. When Shyamalan is in his element, the mid-budget high-concept thriller, it’s hard to find a better name in the business. In this, and in many of his more recent films, we’ve been seeing something of a Shyamalan Renaissance, which I am very much here for.

While on vacation in the woods, parents Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) along with their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) are visited by four strangers. Firstly, the large and soft-spoken Leonard (Dave Bautista), making conversation with Wen about catching grasshoppers and talking about some regrettable choices he and his fellow strangers are going to have to coerce. Along with Leonard, there is nurse Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), line cook Adriane (Abby Quinn), and ex-con Redmond (Rupert Grint). They break into the cabin, tie up Eric and Andrew, and put before them an impossible choice: willingly choose and sacrifice one of the three of their family to prevent the fast-approaching apocalypse. Where do they go from here?

I don’t think there can be a healthy discussion about this movie without talking about how insanely good Dave Bautista is in this movie. In an age where we are having former professional wrestlers putting up big box office numbers, I would go as far as to say that Bautista’s career is going to age much better than all of his contemporaries. This isn’t to diminish any of the other performances of this film, but it seems that the very soul of this movie lives and dies by Bautista’s will, and I for one hope that he gets his flowers sooner rather than later. For everyone else, I would say that this is one of Shyamalan’s better outings.

There are still these occasional moments of wooden dialogue, but I have come to appreciate those quirks of Shyamalan than call them flaws. In general, I would say that this film is very well shot. It’s hard to make a single cabin and the surrounding woods look interesting for the duration of a movie (the bottle episode is more TV’s forte), but I never really lost visual interest. Ben Aldridge as the eternal skeptic to Bautista’s zealot worked as a really nice contrast between the two sides of the film. All in all, a really well-made picture, though not Shyamalan’s absolute best; but how do you top The Sixth Sense? Even though I doubt that that was the goal in mind, I did leave the theater wanting just a bit more. I’ll have to give it another watch.

If you don’t like Shyamalan, then I would say that this isn’t going to sway you in any particular direction. If you go in with an open mind then you’ll be pleasantly surprised. I will say: avoid the trailers at all if you can. The twist is not as secretive as I’d like, but if you know nothing about this movie then you may end up being more surprised than I was. If anything, see this for Dave Bautista!