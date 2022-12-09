Kimber Harkins earns Employee of the Month for elevating the efforts of their peers

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Kimber Harkins, an administrative coordinator in the Center for Faculty Excellence, was recognized as UNO’s Employee of the Month for November 2022.

Harkins received the award due to their commitment to collaboration, innovation and ensuring that their peers are recognized and elevated for their efforts. Their peers spoke of their ability to embrace new ideas and develop technical skills. Specifically, Harkins’ work with Digital Learning and Accessibility Services was noted.

“Kimber is an empathetic person with strong listening skills,” one nominator said. “She takes great care to ensure CFE’s communications and events are inviting to all individuals. She is conscientious in making certain people can indicate preferred pronouns if they choose, that food selections include many options, that publications are accessible for those with visual impairments, and that we attend to auditory needs in online and in-person events.”

Harkins was also recognized for encouraging their peers’ professional development, recognizing one another and their ability to go above and beyond.

“Kimber works hard to advance initiatives to make UNO a great place to work,” another nominator said. “She has been a champion for the Faculty and Staff Training program (FAST) in its pilot year, helping to schedule workshops, tracking attendance trends, getting the word out and helping come up with new ideas. She is also a champion for the People Are Everything platform, helping to engage employees in recognizing each other.”

Included in her award as Employee of the Month, Harkins received a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler provided by the UNO Bookstore, a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event and the use of a designated parking space.

To submit a nominee for Employee of the Month, use the newly launched People Are Everything software. For more information and questions, please contact Kristina Hoffmann at kristinahoffmann@unomaha.edu.