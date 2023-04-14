Join the Team: UNO Gateway Seeking Dynamic Editor-in-Chief

Are you a college student with a passion for journalism and a desire to lead a dynamic team of writers, editors, photographers, and designers? Do you want to gain hands-on experience producing a student-run publication that serves the UNO community? If so, we want you to join us as the Editor-in-Chief of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Gateway!

As the Editor-in-Chief, you’ll be responsible for overseeing the production of the Gateway, both in print and online formats. You’ll work closely with a team of talented writers, editors, photographers, and designers to produce engaging and informative content that reflects the interests and concerns of the UNO community. You’ll also have the opportunity to collaborate with the Student Publications Director to develop and implement a long-term strategic plan for the publication, and to represent the Gateway in meetings with other student organizations, university departments, and external partners.

In this role, you’ll gain valuable leadership experience, hone your writing and editing skills, and build a portfolio of work that you can showcase to future employers. You’ll also have the opportunity to work with a team of passionate and dedicated students who are committed to producing high-quality journalism that informs and inspires.

Qualifications:

Currently enrolled as a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha

Strong writing and editing skills, with a passion for journalism

Demonstrated leadership ability, with experience managing teams of people

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with others

Familiarity with social media platforms and digital content production tools

If you’re interested in applying for this exciting opportunity, please submit a cover letter, resume, and writing samples to jloza@unomaha.edu by May 31, 2023. We look forward to hearing from you!