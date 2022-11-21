Holiday Lights Festival is Back

Jenna Janssen

Staff writer

This year, the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its 23rd season and brings back the lights to the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

After three years of waiting for the downtown Omaha multi-million dollar renovation, the area is ready to shine once again. The festival will also go on without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the global pandemic.

The lighting ceremony will begin on Thanksgiving evening at 7 p.m. and will stay until Jan. 2.

After the lighting ceremony, the holiday lights festival brings back the “Making Spirits Bright” concert. The concert will be held at the Holland Center with free entry to listen to and enjoy the Nebraska Wind Symphony, with a special guest vocalist who is yet to be announced.

If you are interested in seeing the lights come to life for the first time at the beautiful Gene Leahy Mall, this is not an event you want to miss.

