Hockey community rallies around injured UNO player

In a heartbreaking turn of events during last Saturday’s Omaha versus University of Missouri club hockey game, Gabe Chubb, a member of the UNO Hockey Club, suffered a severe head injury that has left him hospitalized with a severe concussion, two brain bleeds and a fractured jaw. The incident occurred when a hard hit knocked off Chubb’s helmet, rendering him unconscious.

Chubb remains in the hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition. It was reported via the Missouri hockey club on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Chubb’s condition was seeing signs of improvement.

Molly Howell, a member of the hockey community and a friend of the Chubb family, has reached out to friends, family, and the wider hockey community, asking for prayers and support during this challenging time. In a GoFundMe, she emphasized asking the community for support.

“I’d also like to ask everyone reading this to consider making even the smallest monetary donation to help offset the cost of Gabe’s hospital bills. The only thing the family should be worrying about right now is caring for their son,” Howell stated.

Jenny, Chubb’s mother, shared the emotional account of the incident on GoFundMe, describing the moment and the overwhelming support from the hockey family and paramedics.

“When my phone started blowing up as I sat at a piano recital, from a fellow team mom and then Jeff, my stomach fell….because I knew the game had been just underway and I knew there’d be only one reason for those calls…. And when I heard ‘he can’t move his arms or legs’ the wind went out of me and from that moment on I called out to the heavens.”

Chubb’s mother expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and messages of support from fellow hockey moms, dads, coaches and even the game officials who recognized the severity of the situation. She also revealed that, despite the seriousness of the injury, Gabe is expected to make a full recovery, with the hockey community rallying behind him every step of the way.

“Please continue to pray the situation improves, that his pain subsides and for a smooth ride back to town. I don’t know when he will get back on the ice but prayers also that he is at peace with however long of a time that might be. He was born for this game,” Jenny Chubb said.

Mavericks club hockey takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers team at 8:30 p.m. tonight in Baxter Arena and all profits from admissions will be donated directly to the Chubb family.

The community has currently raised over $12,200 for Gabe Chubb’s hospital bills.

Donations towards Chubb’s medical care can be made here.