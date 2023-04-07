Historian of white supremacy visiting UNO

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

UNO’s Department of History is hosting its annual Richard Dean Winchell Lecture on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Thompson Alumni Center. This year’s speaker is Kathleen Belew, Associate Professor of History at Northwestern University.

Belew is a leading scholar within the study of the white power movement in the United States. She researches the rise of white supremacist militias and paramilitary organizations in the U.S. from the Vietnam War to the present, and her scholarship has been featured in numerous mainstream media outlets.

Belew has appeared as a CNN contributor and as a guest on The Rachel Maddow Show, PBS Frontline, Alex Wagner, AC360 with Anderson Cooper, and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, and she has published editorials based on her research in The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN.

This upcoming Winchell Lecture is titled “Understanding White Supremacy: Decoding the Actions of the White Power Movement.” Given the rise of political violence and extremism in the present, the Department of History says Belew’s scholarship is especially relevant, and they have hopes to spotlight her visit to the UNO campus.