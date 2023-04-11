Golden Eagles sweep the Mavericks and Omaha falls to 4-5 in conference play

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha pitchers struggled over the weekend against ORU as they gave up a combined 29 runs across the three-game series. The Mavericks now find themselves fighting an uphill battle in the Summit League standings.

ORU rides early lead to game one win

The Mavericks fell behind early and the hole proved to be too much for them to dig themselves out of in the first of three games against Oral Roberts. Omaha attempted a comeback in the bottom of the eighth, but did not bring the tying run home and lost 5-4.

“When two solid teams are playing its going to come down to one or two moments in the ballgame,” said Omaha head coach Evan Porter. “I think we gave them a couple extra runs in that first inning.”

The Mavericks ran into early trouble in the first inning when ORU’s first three hitters all reached base. Jonah Cox started the scoring when he singled through the left side of the Omaha infield, scoring Jake McMurray. Two batters later, Max McCroskey hit a deep sacrifice-fly to center field and Justin Quinn tagged up to score. Omaha looked to be on their way out of the inning but the ball was caught in the wind and landed on the other side of Eddie Satisky. Matt Hogan scored, giving ORU an early 3-0 lead after the first. Mavs Pitcher Caleb Riedel struggled to start the game.

“Today was more tough luck,” said coach Porter. “[Riedel] had a competitive walk to leadoff the game and then there were two plays, the one that blooped over Eddie’s head and they had a bloop over Devin’s head that he almost caught. That’s what good teams do; they capitalize on those.”

Oral Roberts’ starting pitcher, Brooks Fowler, cruised through the Omaha lineup in the first three innings. The sophomore starting pitcher only allowed two hits and had five strikeouts. Noah Greise flipped the script in the fourth inning when he gave a ball a ride to center field and the wind propelled the ball over the wall, giving the Mavericks their first run of the ballgame.

The score did not hold at 3-1 for very long, as just a half-inning later the Golden Eagles hit their second home run of the evening. Cox kept the inning alive with a two-out single, his third hit of the contest. Matt Hogan stepped into the batter’s box and blasted a ball over the left field wall, bringing the game to 5-1, ORU.

“[Cox is] a beast, he’s got power, he’s got speed, plate discipline,” Porter said. “He’s a guy we were trying to figure out in the last inning if we want to pitch to him or not. Their whole lineup, top to bottom, is tough, and you can’t take a batter off by any means.”

Omaha answered back in the bottom of the fifth with a run of their own. Matt Goetzmann started the inning with an infield single. Garrett Kennedy advanced Goetzmann with a single through the left side of the ORU infield. Zach Lechnir brought Goetzmann home with a single to left field, cutting the ORU lead to 5-2.

The Mavericks fought back in the bottom of the eighth inning with Boeve and Griese picking up back-to-back one-out singles. Devin Hurdle continued his hot streak with a single through the left side of the infield to score Boeve. The inning did not stop there as Brennen Bales pinch hit for Goetzmann and laced a double down the left field line to bring Drew Reetz home who pinch ran for Griese.

When Cade Denton entered the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth, he had a fielder’s choice out and struck out Eduardo Rosairo to end the Mavericks rally. The Texas native stayed in the game in the ninth for the five out save opportunity. Denton struck out Zach Lechnir to end Omaha’s comeback bid.

ORU clinches series with scoring explosion on Friday

The Golden Eagles took game two of the weekend and the series with a 16-9 win over Omaha. The Mavericks’ nine runs were the second most they have scored in Summit League play, but their pitchers struggled to get out of innings.

“That’s a team you don’t want to get into a slug fest with,” Coach Porter said. “I think our offense did a good job sticking with it, but we just couldn’t find a way to stop them. Two pretty good ball clubs on a good day to hit, it’s going to be a high-scoring game.”

Both teams put up crooked numbers in the second inning of the second game. Matt Hogan went yard for the second day in a row when he launched a ball that just snuck fair inside the foul pole. The Golden Eagles followed up with two more runs on a ground-rule double that one hopped over the left field wall from Ryan Blackwell, which gave ORU a 3-0 lead.

The Mavericks answered with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Eduardo Rosario started the party with a ground-rule double to right field that scored Devin Hurdle. Zach Lechnir then gave Omaha the lead with a three-run blast over the left field wall that brought three runners home.

The Golden Eagles took the lead back in the fourth inning where they plated two runs on a Justin Quinn double. Once ORU had the lead back, they put up crooked number after crooked number for the next couple innings. In the fifth inning, they bounced Omaha starter Preston Tenney out of the game with a leadoff home run from Hogan — his second of the day — and a double from Mac McCroskey.

ORU kept the pressure on in the fifth inning and plated two more runs. The Golden Eagles’ scoring explosion continued in the sixth inning as Justin Quinn was hit by a pitch and Hogan was walked. McCroskey stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run home run, extending the visitors lead to 11-4.

“They’re just tough, they don’t give in, they don’t chase, they’re pretty disciplined at the plate and they take advantage of balls that are middle-middle, and they don’t miss often,” Porter said.

The two teams traded five runs a piece over the final three and a half innings of the second game of the weekend. The Mavericks hit three more home runs, Cam Frederick with one in the sixth and Brennen Bales with his first of the season in the seventh inning and another in the eighth. Ultimately, ORU scored a run in every inning of the ball game outside of the first and third.

Golden Eagles sweep Mavs with game three win

For the first time since May 2021, Omaha was swept in conference play at home when they lost 8-5 on Saturday. The Mavericks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but surrendered the lead in the sixth.

Omaha took the lead in the first inning with Noah Greise reaching first on a fielder’s choice and Zach Lechnir coming home on the play. Then in the second inning Matt Goetzmann and Eduardo Rosairo went back-to-back with solo home runs. The Mavericks scored their fourth run in the third inning when Greise tripled to left center field and Brennen Bales scored him on a sacrifice fly.

From there, the Golden Eagles wasted no time to put runs on the board as they scored two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Mac McCroskey and Sam Thompson did what ORU had been doing all weekend when they each hit two-run home runs, one in the fourth and the other in the fifth. With a one run single from Holden Breeze, ORU took a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

The Mavericks tied the game up at five runs a piece in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Goetzmann led off the inning with a six pitch walk, and made his way around the bases on a sac-bunt and wild pitch. Eddie Satisky brought him home with a single to right field, and Omaha was tied with three innings to go.

ORU opened the game back up in the eighth inning when McCroskey hit his third home run of the weekend to lead off the inning. The Golden Eagles scored one more run in the eighth and another in the ninth. With their three runs in the final two innings, ORU secured the sweep over the Mavericks.

Omaha is just three series into conference play but have found themselves in a hole in the short period of time. This team was picked to finish third in the preseason poll, behind NDSU and ORU, and are 1-5 against those two teams. The Mavericks are now 4-5 in conference play and five games behind the first place Golden Eagles.