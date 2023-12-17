‘Godzilla Minus One’ treads familiar territory with a reinvigorated humanity

To say that I’ve been enamored with Toho’s Godzilla films for some time would be an understatement. I have, for as long as I can fathom, consumed films like “Destroy All Monsters”, “Ebirah, Horror of the Deep” and “Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack”. Godzilla and I have a one-sided history that has, in some aspects, resulted in the column that you’re reading right now. In my years of watching some of the best and least-best (I can’t bring myself to call a Godzilla movie bad) films that have reached mass audiences, one criticism always comes up: “The human characters are too boring!” Has that been true? To a point. However, I would tell people this: Godzilla movies have always been about the people. This film is a testament to that.

In the waning years of the Second World War, Kamikaze Pilot Koichi Shikishima (Ruynosuke Kamiki) encounters a creature familiar to the people of the island of Odo but not quite to us: an un-mutated form of Godzilla. After coming back home, Shikishima finds that his Tokyo home is destroyed and his parents killed in the air raids in Japan conducted by the US. After throwing together a makeshift shack, Shikishima gains two new housemates: homeless woman Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe) and newly orphaned baby, Akikio. Throughout the two following years, Oishi and Shikishima have made a steady living, Oishi being a receptionist in Ginza, and Shikishima disposing of underwater mines. That is until Shikishima and his crew are tasked with fending off a familiar, but newly mutated, foe.

This is the first time in a while that I can say that this is a movie that makes Godzilla legitimately distressing to look at. Every moment shared with it on screen goes past the camp of a giant lizard that can shoot atomic something or another out of its mouth, into a legitimate threat to the safety of not only our main characters but the rebuilding nation of Japan as a whole. This is a film that speaks to the soul of a nation that at the setting of this movie is completely in the gutter. How do people find the will to band together against seemingly impossible odds? What keeps us going when we have seemingly nothing to go on for? I wouldn’t imagine these are the questions people are asking when they plan on seeing any Godzilla film, and honestly, I can’t blame them. This picture, however, looks not just to break the old mold of the classic monster film but to take us back to the original roots of 1955’s “Gojira”, where metaphor and real human drama outshine the creature-feature panache that people want to see. However, it’s still not above the classic callbacks to the older Godzilla films, especially in the score which calls on Akira Ifukube’s original tracks to put us in a moment in time.

In all fairness, I’ve been downplaying the impact of the scenes that contain the titular creature, which is second to none, especially when the fact this film was made on a minuscule budget of $15 million compared to most of today’s American blockbusters. It is a testament to everyone who worked on this film, in both its quality and the fact that it has recently become the highest-grossing Japanese-made film in US box office history.