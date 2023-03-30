Gabinet feels for his players after season ends

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet walked into the press room at Baxter Arena just moments after his team’s season came to an end with a look of sorrow on his face. He knew what this group of players had gone through during the season and how hard this loss was.

“I was proud of them,” said Gabinet on what he told his team following the 5-2 loss against the Fighting Hawks. “Again, just faced adversity all season long and found a way to have a great regular season. I just feel for them. Such a great group of young men, so dedicated to the program, and their work ethic. The commitment to everything we’re about is extraordinary.”

How could he not feel for his team, who limped into conference play after dropping games to Niagara, Alaska, and tying with Lake Superior State? His team was picked to finish seventh in the NCHC preseason polls and looked to be on pace for exactly that at the start of conference games. However, the team beat North Dakota in a shootout in the second NCHC game of the year, beat Duluth on the road and capped off the first three weeks of conference play by knocking off #1 Denver 3-0 on the road.

This team had a chip on their shoulders from where they were picked in the preseason, and they were out to prove everyone wrong. They knew they were better than everyone thought. The team finished third in the NCHC in the regular season when it was all said and done.

That adversity wasn’t reserved for being only on the ice, either. Omaha went through something no team should ever have to go through, mourning the loss of assistant coach Paul Jerrard in the middle of the season just days before they were to head to Miami in a pivotal series. Gabinet said when he thinks of toughness, he thinks of Paul Jerrard, and his Mavericks showed that toughness against Miami when they erased a 2-0 deficit to come back and win 3-2 in overtime in Oxford.

The Omaha hockey team may have played their last game in the 2022-2023 season, but the memories that were made will live on for a while, whether it be Tyler Weiss’ game-winning goal in overtime against Colorado or the 6-2 victory over St. Cloud State a day after they were beat 6-2 by the Huskies. The Mavericks had their high points during the season, and it was difficult for Gabinet to see his team’s season end against North Dakota.

“I know right now there’s nothing else we could have done,” said Gabinet. “With our work ethic, our team, our culture, our preparation, and just hunger to compete, I just feel so bad for the guys that they didn’t get that win.”