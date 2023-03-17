Former Wall Street Journal Executive Editor Gerald F. Seib to talk at Hagel Forum in Global Leadership

Jenna Janssen

News Editor

Former Washington Executive Editor for the Wall Street Journal, Gerald F. Seib, is joining the former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, in the fifth annual Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They plan to discuss the US’s role in global leadership.

Hagel and Seib will deliver remarks and talk in a moderated discussion where UNO Director of International Studies and Associate Professor of Political Science at UNO, Lana Obradovic, Ph.D., will moderate the event.

This event explores critical issues with global leaders to find solutions to today’s global challenges. Past guests have included then-former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in 2019, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 2020, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge in 2021, and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano in 2022. The Chuck Hagel Forum provides an opportunity to engage global leaders, policymakers and thinkers.

For the third consecutive year, this forum is hosted in partnership with the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes U.S. leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges.

This will mark the first in person event after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 7 P.M. at UNO’s Strauss Performing Arts Center. It will be a public event with RSVP to be required. For more information visit the UNO website.