Former player having success as pitching coach for the Mavericks

Mitchell Cutcher

Sports Editor

Payton Kinney and Omaha Baseball are two names that have gone hand in hand since 2017. The Firth native is now in his fourth season as the pitching coach for the Mavericks after playing from 2017 to 2019, and has followed up his stellar performance as a player with results as a coach.

In 2022, all three of Omaha’s primary starters had a serviceable earned-run-average, as all of them had below a 4 ERA. Omaha also ranked first in the Summit League in shutouts with seven. The Mavericks had three players rank in the top five in ERA in the conference, but no one was better than Summit League Newcomer of the Year, Caleb Riedel, who had an ERA of 1.49.

Despite struggles from elsewhere on the pitching staff, Riedel has been a bright spot for the Mavericks once again. The preseason all-American proved worthy of the title when he struck out 13 batters against Stonehill, and that performance earned him Summit League Pitcher of the Week. In 2023, Riedel has held opposing batters to a batting average of .196 and bolsters a 36-6 strikeout to walk ratio.

“The biggest thing is my mentality on the mound,” said Riedel on the area Coach Kinney has helped with the most. “Being a bulldog, and kind of always being ready to attack hitters. Go after it and give everything I got.”

Kinney views his pitching staff as a work in progress, and with Harrison Kreiling returning from injury, they are working out the best rotation. So far this season, it has been Riedel on Friday, Preston Tenney on Saturday, and Charlie Bell closing out the series with the start on Sunday. With Kreiling’s return to the staff, they get a guy who threw 32.1 innings in 2022 and made three starts.

“We’re still figuring out a few guys, what they do well, and what makes them successful,” said Kinney. “So, I would say that’s the biggest take away, is staying with it, staying consistent with your work, and effort every day, and showing up every day, ready to work.”

Omaha’s pitching coach wants his guys to be hard-working and willing to compete. Rans Sanders, who has been the Mavericks’ go-to arm out of the bullpen, has earned his job as the closing pitcher for Omaha by doing that. Kinney said that every player in the country needs to look at Sanders, and work and compete the same way he does.

Kinney was an integral part of the Omaha team that made their first ever appearance in the NCAA tournament. In 2019, he was an All-American Honoree, Summit League Pitcher of the Year and Summit League Tournament MVP. After graduating, he took on the pitching coach position for the Mavericks in the summer of 2019.