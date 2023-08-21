Durango Days Inferno: Make the most out of your hot first week

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s annual Durango Days celebration is set to kick off the semester with food, fun, swag and, yes, camels.

The Office of Spirit, Tradition and Signature events will be taking extra precautions to help students beat the heat. The heat index is predicted to reach up to 115 degrees at points between Sunday and Wednesday.

Heat index is also known as the “real feel,” a measured level of discomfort an average person is thought to feel when temperatures are referenced with humidity levels.

Water, Gatorade, Sunscreen, Cooling towels and hydration drink mix packets will be provided at many events through at least Wednesday.

Durango Days Highlights: Monday – Wednesday

Monday, Aug. 21

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Swing by and pick up free active wear from H&K, UNO’s on-campus gym and wellness center. Free Lunch and Pep Bowl Pop Up 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The lauded C-store Krispy Crunchy Chicken will be provided outside the Milo Bail Student Center and tents from community partners are to line the pep bowl. Music provided by 106.9 will accompany giveaways of tickets, gear and more. Fall Sports Spirit Rally 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students can stop by Al Caniglia field to get to know UNO soccer and volleyball teams and be immersed in Maverick spirit.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Student Leadership, Involvement, and Inclusion Open House 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Learn about the new Student Leadership, Involvement and Inclusion department while eating off the Pancake Man’s griddle. Free Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Smashburgers from Durango’s Grill will be provided in Milo Bail Plaza Student Jobs Fair 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Hang around the Milo Bail Student Center’s atrium to learn more about employment opportunities on campus. Movie Night in the Courtyard with MavPro 8:30 p.m.

Walk up, don’t drive-in to Scott Crossing residence hall’s courtyard for a showing of Guardians of the Galaxy hosted by Maverick Productions.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Hump Day 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hang out with some camels and chat with community sponsors outside H&K. Student Involvement Fair 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hit the gym in H&K to find your place. Visit with campus organizations to get involved and figure out what fits you. No workout necessary. Lunch will be provided in H&K.

Durango Days lasts Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. Be on the lookout for further Gateway coverage of the events.

For more details about Durango Days and campus events, visit events.unomaha.edu.