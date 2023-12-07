Dr. Brady DeSanti tells the rich story of Native American history

In the heart of the Midwest, where the plains stretch out like an endless sea, Dr. Brady DeSanti stands as a bridge between the rich tapestry of Native American heritage and the broader historical narrative. His journey, marked by reconnections and rediscoveries, serves as an inspiring testament to the resilience of identity.

DeSanti’s roots weave through Havana, Cuba, and the Ojibwe Reservation in Hayward, Wisconsin, with ties to the Bad River Ojibwe. His narrative takes shape as he reflects on the groundbreaking experience of reconnecting with his birth family in his late teens. “I knew my birth family pretty well for about 20 years. My birth mother passed away about 2 years ago,” he shares, the weight of loss evident in his words.

A product of Omaha, DeSanti graduated from Westside High School in 1990, embarking on an educational journey. Majoring in Religious Studies and minoring in Native American Studies, he traversed through the halls of the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) before earning a Master’s in American History with an emphasis on religion and Native American history from the University of Kansas. He obtained a Ph.D. in American history, focusing on native history and religious traditions.

The academic landscape offered DeSanti an unexpected opportunity. In 2007, a special faculty development program paved the way for him to join the Religious Studies department at UNO. “I started teaching classes in fall of ‘07 for Native Studies and Religious Studies, and the rest is history,” he reflects, highlighting his subsequent journey to becoming a tenured faculty member and, eventually, the director of the Native American Studies program in August 2019.

Navigating the challenges of academia and the whirlwind of the pandemic, DeSanti remains committed to his role. He acknowledges the debt of gratitude he owes to those who laid the foundation for his knowledge and education, emphasizing the collaborative spirit within the College of Arts and Sciences, particularly the history department.

Omaha, with its unique Native American presence, holds a special place in DeSanti’s heart. He sheds light on the four federally recognized tribal nations in Nebraska – Winnebago, Ponca, Omaha, and Santee Dakota – each with distinct histories and sovereign status. Reflecting on federal policies, he describes a pendulum swing between assimilation efforts and recognition of tribal sovereignty.

Addressing the significance of Native Heritage Month, DeSanti underscores the importance of ongoing awareness of native issues and stories throughout the year. His advocacy extends beyond academic realms, reaching into the heart of communities. He praises initiatives like the Ponca Health and Wellness Center, founded by Fred Leroy, a driving force behind the restoration of Ponca tribal status.

DeSanti emphasizes the need for accurate portrayals of Native Americans, dispelling stereotypes prevalent in media of the “disappearing native.” He applauds recent productions like “Reservation Dogs” for bringing contemporary Native American stories to the forefront, highlighting the ongoing vitality of native cultures.

Carolyn Frisco, affectionately known as “Big Mama,” emerges as a formidable figure DeSanti and the narrative of Native American studies and advocacy. With a career spanning 55 years, she stands as a matriarch within the field, leaving an indelible impact on the lives of those she has encountered.

Frisco’s influence extends beyond the academic realm. She played a pivotal role in assisting DeSanti in the quest to find his birth family, highlighting her commitment to personal connections and the broader native community.

Big Mama’s dedication to education is evident in her teaching across various levels. Her enduring presence underscores the importance of experienced voices in shaping the narrative around Native American history and contemporary issues. Through her work, Frisco embodies resilience, wisdom, and a commitment to preserving and sharing the rich heritage of Native Americans.

“Big Mama, Carolyn Frisco, a member of the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska, always says we’re still here, you know, and that’s important to point out because so many people associate Native Americans as people of the past.”

The conversation turns to allyship, a topic close to DeSanti’s heart. He stresses the importance of understanding tribal diversity and history, urging individuals to become educated allies. Sharing his own experience, he cautions against appropriating native identity, emphasizing the value of honest engagement and listening to the needs of native communities.

As November unfolds, marking Native Heritage Month, DeSanti encourages active participation in events and initiatives that promote understanding and appreciation for Native American cultures. He acknowledges the significance of land acknowledgments but calls for substantive actions and support to accompany such gestures. His narrative echoes the resilience of native peoples, inviting others to join him in the ongoing journey of understanding, respect, and collaboration.

DeSanti’s story was most recently featured in the Gateway’s first and only print issue of the semester, which can be found on campus newsstands.