Department of Health and Human Services talks dealing with seasonal depression

When winter creeps across the plains and daylight turns into a valuable window of time, many people struggle with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a seasonal condition that can have a big effect on mental health. During this trying time, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) advises citizens to put their mental health first and get help.

Tony Green, DHHS Division of Behavioral Health’s Interim Director, stresses the significance of understanding the difficulties presented by seasonal changes.

“The changing of the seasons can be a difficult time for a lot of folks but it is important to remember that there is hope, and help is available,” Green stated.

Prolonged sadness, a sense of helplessness, disinterest in activities, social isolation and adjustments to eating and sleeping habits are typical signs of SAD. Reduced sun exposure is frequently associated with SAD, which can upset natural cycles and serotonin levels.

To combat the impact of SAD, the DHHS recommends several proactive steps to support mental health:

Engage in Regular Physical Activity: Exercise can reduce depressive symptoms by releasing endorphins. Make time for exercise every day, whether it’s a walk in your neighborhood or an hour at the gym. Prioritize Self-Care: Make time for enjoyable and calming activities like reading, having a warm bath, or engaging in a hobby you’ve wanted to learn. Seek Social Support: By keeping in touch with loved ones via phone conversations, in-person or virtual hangouts, or outdoor activities, you can fight feelings of loneliness. Get Sufficient Sleep: Both physical and mental well-being depend on getting enough sleep. Establish a peaceful sleeping environment and a regular sleep schedule. Consider Light Therapy: Light therapy tools, such as light boxes, can simulate sunlight and improve mood regulation.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, accessible at 988, provides a direct connection to trained, compassionate care for those experiencing suicidal, substance use, or mental health-related crises. Nebraskans can call, text, or chat at https://988lifeline.org/chat for immediate assistance.

In addition to the 988 lifeline, residents in need of support can reach out to the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660, the Rural Response Hotline at (800) 464-0258, faith-based leaders, healthcare professionals or campus student health centers.

UNO’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is primarily located in the H&K building and offers numerous services to students that include on-campus counseling, virtual support hours and many other services to aid the well-being of students any time of the year.