Creation of Department of Student Leadership, Involvement, and Inclusion merges missions, cuts staff

Andrew Smith Photo Editor

Last Wednesday, in an email sent to UNO’s Student Life and Wellbeing division’s staff, Dean of Students Cathy Pettid announced immediate changes in the division’s structure. The letter includes director changes, firings and bringing Multicultural Affairs and Student Involvement departments under the same umbrella.

The new Department of Student Leadership, Involvement, and Inclusion will merge Student Involvement and Multicultural Affairs, bridging the separate divisions that currently face each other across Milo Bail Student Center’s atrium.

Taricka Burton is the new executive director of SLII, after serving as the director of MCA since 2019. Burton will continue residing over many of MCA’s functions.

Student Involvement Director Dustin Wolfe will remain over greek life, student organizations and student government albeit with less support staff as the department consolidates within SLII.

A couple familiar faces to the student body have exited the Division of Student Life and Wellbeing.

“I was told there may be some restructuring coming down the pipeline with University budget cuts, but I was not told that it would affect me or my office directly,” said Katie Mahar, former student involvement coordinator.

Mahar and former Greek Life Coordinator Ellie Mundt were both let go as the University of Nebraska system continues to face budget shortfalls after cutting 75 million dollars in spending over the past five years.

“I made genuine connections with the students I worked with in the short time I was at UNO, and I am heartbroken to have to leave them behind,” said Mahar.

Morgan Frushour also moves departments and steps into a newly created position as Director of Spirit, Tradition, and Signature Events.

“This role will report directly to me and oversee events that include De-Stress Fest, Durango Days, Homecoming, and serve as a primary liaison from our division to the Athletic Department,” said Pettid in the staff letter.