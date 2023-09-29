Christopher Atkinson and Connor Wilson lead Mavs to top 10 finish at SIUE Dolenc Invitational 

Madison, Ill. – The Mavericks men’s golf team grinded their way to a top-ten finish in the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Tuesday. Christopher Atkinson led Omaha to the 10th place finish along with Connor Wilson. Atkinson finished a stroke ahead of Wilson over the three-day tournament.

The Mavericks’ 54-hole team score of 855 was just three strokes behind ninth-place Idaho and a mere 11 strokes away from breaking into the top five. The hosts of the tournament, SIUE, took the first place spot with a 54-hole score of 818. UT Martin’s Dax Isbell, led his team and the entire tournament with a total score of 197. A 68(-3) was the worst score he posted over the three-day tournament.

Atkinson shot his UNO personal best with a 68 (-3) at Gateway National Golf Links. A par 71 course, playing at 6,954 yards, allowed Atkinson to become one of the six golfers to record two eagles during the tournament. Atkinson finished at even par on the last day bringing his 54-hole score to 210, cementing his spot in the top-20 for the first time this season.

Joining Atkinson in his first top-20 appearance this season, college golf veteran and Arkansas State transfer Connor Wilson shot a 68(-3) in the final round. His 54-hole score of 211 was good enough for 18th place. Wilson also joined Atkinson as the only other Omaha golfer to record an eagle during the tournament.

Sophomore Nolan Johnson wasn’t too far behind the team leaders with a three-round score of 215. Johnson and Austin Goodrum took home shares of 36th and 55th place, respectively. Freshman Marvin Luchutaskul posted a 227 in just his second-ever tournament as a Maverick.

The Mavs look to carry the momentum that comes with multiple guys shooting under par as they host the Big O Classic on Monday and Tuesday. The Mavs’ home course and place of practice, Indian Creek Golf Course, should provide an advantage for them in the Big O Classic. Atkinson and Wilson will look to follow up their first top-20 finishes of the season with more under-par rounds at the notoriously difficult Indian Creek Golf Course.