Alum returns to UNO as a Coordinator for Volunteering and Civic Engagement Programs

Bringing a variety of experience and passion for civic engagement, voter engagement and volunteerism, Toni Monette joins the university staff as a Coordinator for Volunteering and Civic Engagement Programs.

A UNO alumni, Monette graduated in May 2012 with a degree in political science. Since her graduation, Monette has worked in many positions aligning with civic engagement, coordination and nonprofit work.

During her undergraduate time at UNO, Monette was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and actively participated in community service. She truly understands how the role of civic engagement and service impacts the overall student experience and competitive advantage.

As she transitions into her role with the Office of Engagement, Monette will work with the campus, especially UNO students, to coordinate civic engagement and volunteer service opportunities. Her job will also focus on leading important programming events like UNO’s Signature Service Days, 60 minutes of service and more.

Monette is currently on the board of the League of Women Voters U.S., serving as secretary and co-chairs of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and is a member of the Advocacy and Litigation committee.

Her extensive knowledge of voter engagement will be invaluable as UNO works to maintain strong student voter participation.

“We’re thrilled to have Toni Monette join the Office of Engagement as the Volunteer and Civic Engagement Coordinator,” said Sara Woods, chief engagement officer for the UNO Office of Engagement. “She brings great experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to this new role. As a metropolitan university, UNO is obligated to connect our students to meaningful community service and civic engagement experiences that inspire them to participate actively in their communities. Toni is the ideal individual to lead these efforts.”

The next signature service day is MLK Day in January 2023. To receive information about Signature Service Days, volunteering opportunities/requests and civic engagement opportunities, please email Monette at tmonette@unomaha.edu.

