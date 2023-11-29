Pets welcome at The Bookworm for 2023 Santa Paws event

The holiday season is getting a lot merrier for pet lovers and their four-legged companions in Omaha. The Bookworm in Loveland Centre is gearing up for its “Santa Paws” event on Sunday, Dec. 3, where pets can strike a pose with Santa Claus himself, all in the name of supporting a noble cause.

From Noon to 3 p.m., the aisles of the Bookworm will transform into a winter wonderland for the furry residents of Omaha. This event is a collaborative effort between the Bookworm and the University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), marking their 15th year of partnership.

Dogs, cats, and other pets are invited to hop onto Santa’s lap for a memorable photo session captured by student “elves.” For $25, pet owners can have the photo printed on-site and transformed into a holiday card.

Every dollar spent at the event goes directly to Hearts United for Animals, a national no-kill shelter, sanctuary, and animal welfare organization. This nonprofit is on a mission to combat the overpopulation of domestic animals and alleviate the suffering of dogs in puppy mills.

Maureen Pieper, Vice President of Community Engagement and Events at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, encourages everyone to enjoy the festive fun. For more information about the event or to reserve a spot, contact Maureen at mpieper8@unomaha.edu or call 402.637.8290.