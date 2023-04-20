2023 Student Government Election Winners

President: Hakim Lotoro

Vice President: Nate Ostdiek

Chief of Staff: Alessandra Garofalo

Student Senators:

College of Arts & Sciences

  • Mariam Zahid
  • Htoo Say
  • Navya Khandavalli
  • Jess Fernandez-Erazo
  • Kevin Ramirez
  • Lauren Rezac

 

College of Business Administration

  • Giovanni Gomez
  • Leigha Moore
  • Nathan Wisecup

 

College of Fine Arts & Media

  • Shemar Toussaint
  • Eva Burklund

 

College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences

  • Mila Herszbaum-Harding
  • Anthony Mai
  • Marysue Horbach

 

College of Engineering

  • Ben Bugenhagen

 

College of Information Sciences & Technology

  • Chloe Hammond

 

College of Public Affairs & Community Service

  • Kyra Piper
  • Christopher Holmes

 

Graduate Studies

  • Sazzad Shuvo

 

Non-Degree Seeking

  • VACANT

 

Referendum Results:

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income for salaries for student government officer Director of (INSERT AGENCY HERE) for an amount not to exceed $6000 during the 2023-2024 fiscal year?

  • American Multicultural Students Agency: YES
  • First Generation Students Agency: YES
  • International Student Services Agency: YES
  • Network for Disability Awareness Agency: YES
  • Queer & Trans Services Agency: YES
  • Women & Gender Equity Center Agency: YES

 

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income in support of ‘The Gateway’ during the 2023-2024 fiscal year?

  • YES

 

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income in support of a campus speakers program (Maverick Productions) during the 2022-2023 fiscal year?

  • YES

