2023 Student Government Election Winners

President: Hakim Lotoro

Vice President: Nate Ostdiek

Chief of Staff: Alessandra Garofalo

Student Senators:

College of Arts & Sciences

Mariam Zahid

Htoo Say

Navya Khandavalli

Jess Fernandez-Erazo

Kevin Ramirez

Lauren Rezac

College of Business Administration

Giovanni Gomez

Leigha Moore

Nathan Wisecup

College of Fine Arts & Media

Shemar Toussaint

Eva Burklund

College of Education, Health, & Human Sciences

Mila Herszbaum-Harding

Anthony Mai

Marysue Horbach

College of Engineering

Ben Bugenhagen

College of Information Sciences & Technology

Chloe Hammond

College of Public Affairs & Community Service

Kyra Piper

Christopher Holmes

Graduate Studies

Sazzad Shuvo

Non-Degree Seeking

VACANT

Referendum Results:

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income for salaries for student government officer Director of (INSERT AGENCY HERE) for an amount not to exceed $6000 during the 2023-2024 fiscal year?

American Multicultural Students Agency: YES

First Generation Students Agency: YES

International Student Services Agency: YES

Network for Disability Awareness Agency: YES

Queer & Trans Services Agency: YES

Women & Gender Equity Center Agency: YES

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income in support of ‘The Gateway’ during the 2023-2024 fiscal year?

YES

Do you approve the allocation by student government of a part of student fee income in support of a campus speakers program (Maverick Productions) during the 2022-2023 fiscal year?